Commodity market: Gold prices slips down

The price of gold has slipped down again in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were down 0.27% to Rs. 46772 per 10 gram. Silver futures rose marginally to Rs.69,535 per kg.
In the international market the price of spot gold was down 0.2% to US dollar 1,791.36 per ounce. Silver shed 0.1% to US dollar 27.20. Among other precious metals, platinum eased 0.2% to US dollar 1,258.56 and palladium fell 0.5% to US dollar 2,372.45. World’s biggest gold ETF SPDR Gold Shares had net sales of US dollar 621 million last week while iShares Silver Trust saw outflows of US dollar 919.1 million.
Post Your Comments