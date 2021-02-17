Commodity market: Gold prices slips down

The price of gold has slipped down again in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were down 0.27% to Rs. 46772 per 10 gram. Silver futures rose marginally to Rs.69,535 per kg.

In the international market the price of spot gold was down 0.2% to US dollar 1,791.36 per ounce. Silver shed 0.1% to US dollar 27.20. Among other precious metals, platinum eased 0.2% to US dollar 1,258.56 and palladium fell 0.5% to US dollar 2,372.45. World’s biggest gold ETF SPDR Gold Shares had net sales of US dollar 621 million last week while iShares Silver Trust saw outflows of US dollar 919.1 million.