Gold saree for Yellamma, 3D film and one crore trees; KCR’s birthday scenes

Andhra’s K. Chandrasekhara Rao is turning 68 today. People are more excited than he himself. The birthday boy will offer a gold saree, weighing over 2 kg, for goddess Yellamma at a temple in Hyderabad. No doubt that the spectacular offering will make everyone surprised. Besides this, many programmes are planned for Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s birthday.

The gold saree of 2.5 kg, will be offered by his daughter K Kavitha, who is also a Member of Legislative Council, along with Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. At 8:45 am, Mr Yadav offered prayers at a gurudwara in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet. At 9 am, he prayed at the Balkampet temple where he made the offering of the gold saree.

After fifteen minutes, he performed rituals at the Ujjaini Mahakali temple. At 9:45 am, Mr Yadav prayed at Hyderabad’s Clock Tower church too. Half an hour later, he was at the Nampally dargah offering a chadar.

Then he participated in celebrations at Jalavihar on Necklace Road. There a 3D documentary on the life and times of KCR was aired. This was followed by a cake-cutting ceremony in which many of the ministers and colleagues took part in. Chief Minister’s nephew, Santosh Kumar organised a drive for planting one crore trees. The mega birthday celebration can also be seen as an attempt to establish the position of KCR.

Apart from all these celebrations, a nursery in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district, has manicured its flowering plants to create an image of KCR. What more does a leader need?