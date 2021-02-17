Gulf country introduces new Covid-19 test for arrivals

A gulf country has announced that it will launch new Covid-19 test for all passengers arriving in the country. Bahrain has announced this. Bahrain has announced that it will launch one more coronavirus-detecting test for arrivals in the country and cut testing fees. The new move has been announced as part of country’s mission to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

As per the new order, all passengers — citizens and foreigners — will continue to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Bahrain’s entry points. All passengers will undergo a second test five days after arrival. A third test is conducted 10 days after arrival.

The total fees of the three tests has been reduced to BD36. The new measure will take effect as of Monday, February 22.