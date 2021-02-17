Gulf country to stop flights to some countries

A gulf country may stop flight service to some countries which has reported high rate of coronavirus infection. Oman is planning to stop flight services to some countries. This was announced by Dr Ahmed Al Saeedi, Minister of Health in Oman.

Saeedi informed that 18% of passengers arrived from Tanzania to Oman had tested positive for COVID-19. Dr Saeedi said the flights from countries with high rate of infections will be stopped. At present, Oman Air has flights between Muscat and Zanzibar as well as to Dar Es Salam in Tanzania.

On February 7, the Omani authorities extended until further notice the closure of the sultanate’s land borders. The closure has been in place since January 17.