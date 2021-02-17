Health Authority in UAE updates timings of health centres

The Health Authority in UAE has updated the timings of health centres. Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has updated the timings of primary health care centres in the emirate. The new timings will come to effect from February 21.

Also Read: Ministry of Health issues new guidelines for passengers to India

As per the new announcement, from February 21 the primary health care centres in Dubai will operate from 8am to 8pm. Only, 24/7 primary health care centres (Al Barsha and Nadd Al Hamar), Covid-19 evaluation centres, Al Mamzar centre for women and children and the Doctor for Every Citizen service will be exempted for this.