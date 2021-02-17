Union government issues new guidelines for international arrivals

The union government has issued new guidelines for international passengers coming to the country. The new guidelines were issued as the new mutant variants of SARS-CoV-2 spread across the world. The Civil Aviation Ministry has announced the new guidelines. The new guidelines will come into effect from February 22.

All international travellers except those coming through flights originating from United Kingdom, Europe and Middle East will be required to submit a self-declaration form on the online ‘Air Suvidha’ portal before the scheduled travel. All the passengers coming from these three regions will also need to upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test report. This test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

Also all passengers coming or transiting through flights originating from the United Kingdom, Europe and Middle East have to additionally submit a Self-Declaration Form (SDF) for Covid on the online ‘Air Suvidha’ portal before the scheduled travel and will be required to declare their travel history of the past 14 days.