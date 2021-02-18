Gulf country extends restrictions till March 14

A gulf country has decided to extend the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the country. Bahrain has announced this. Bahrain has extended the Covid-19 restrictions for three weeks. The restrictions will be put in place till March 14.

The decisions will be implemented from February 21 to March 14. As per the new announcement, all government entities and institutions will allow a maximum of 70% of employees to work from home. In-person learning will be temporarily suspended across all nurseries, public and private schools as well as higher education institutes and universities.

The government has also capped the occupancy in all indoor gyms, sports halls and swimming pools, including all indoor exercise classes to 30%. Also, dining services will be temporarily limited to outdoors.