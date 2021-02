Delhi police has arrested six peoples and recovered 4500 live cartridges from their possession. The Delhi police team arrested the accused after a raid. The accused has been identified as Ramesh Kumar, Dipanshu, Ikram, Akram, Manoj Kumar and Amit Rao.

The Delhi police has made the first arrest on February 14. The further investigation is on. The first arrest was Burari area of the city. The news was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.