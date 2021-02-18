Prior permission is required to build places of worship in Kerala….

Kollam: Government order mandating permission of local bodies for construction and renovation of places of worship in Kerala. The Home Department has directed that legal action be taken against the illegal constructions and action be taken against the officials who fall into this category.

At the same time, permission must be obtained for the expansion of existing places of worship. The order states that the restoration work should not cause inconvenience or obstruction to the public and should not hinder road development in the future. Authorities must ensure that the establishment of a new place of worship does not disrupt religious harmony and law and order in the area. If there is a problem, action should be taken to replace it with another location.