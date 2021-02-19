Covid-19 Update: 337 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 337 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 163 were recorded in Riyadh, 70 in the Eastern Province, 48 in Makkah, 7 in Madinah, 7 in Asir, 5 in Najran, 4 in Hail, and 3 in Jazan.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 374,366. The total recoveries surged to 365,363 as 346 patients had recovered. The death toll has reached at 6454 as 4 new deaths were reported.

2459 people under medical treatment in the country. In this 497 are admitted in ICUS.