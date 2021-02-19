Indian company launches high-speed electric bike

India is becoming a manufacturing hub as well as promoting the use of electric vehicles. As part of this, high-speed electric bikes manufactured in India are coming to the Indian roads. Kabira Mobility, a Goa-based company, offers two high-speed electric bikes, the KM3000, and the KM4000. The Kabira KM3000 model has priced at Rs 1.26 lakh and the KM4000 model is priced at Rs 1.36 lakh.

The basic version of this range is the Kabira KM3000 model. It has a four-kilowatt battery pack and a six-kilowatt brushless DC. The vehicle is powered by an electric motor (BLDC). It has Eco and Sports modes. The vehicle has a range of 120 km in Eco mode. At the same time, the sports model offers a top speed of 100 kmph and a range of 60 kmph. Kabira KM4000 is the top variant. The bike is powered by a 4.4 kW battery and an 8 kW motor. The KM4000 offers a range of 150 km in Eco mode. In sports mode, it has a top speed of 120 kmph and a range of 90 kmph.