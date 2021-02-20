Australian Open Tennis: Naomi Osaka of Japan lifts the title by beating Jennifer Brady

Naomi Osaka of Japan has lifted the women’s singles title of Australian open Tennis 2021. She defeated Jennifer Brady of USA in the final clash. Naomi Osaka beat Jennifer Brady by 6-4, 6-3. This is the fourth Grand Slam title for Naomi Osaka.

Osaka has now won two Australian Open titles after also triumphing at Melbourne Park in 2019, with her other Grand Slam successes coming at the US Open in 2018 and 2020. She has not suffered a defeat since February 2020 after winning her past 20 matches.

In the Mixed Doubles, Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic and Rajeev Ram of US clinched the title. They defeated the Australian pair of Samantha Stosur and Matthew Ebden 6-1, 6-4 in the final match .

The Mens’ Singles final will be played tomorrow. The title will set up a blockbuster against World No.1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic as Medvedev searching for his grand slam title.