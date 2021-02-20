Fat to Fit: Know how these Bollywood beauties lost weight

Many of the celebrities we see in Bollywood movies today did not always have fit bodies. Some of the actresses who are known for their slim bodies today used to be overweight and obese. They later undertook the task of losing extra kilos to prepare the body suitable for their movies. Bollywood actresses from Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan have undergone weight loss workouts to change their careers.

Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam Kapoor has been a fan favorite since her debut in ‘Saawariya’. She has made fashion and fitness a part of her life and have always been an inspiration to all generations. Sonam Kapoor has answers to all those who are wondering what she has done to lose extra weight. She reveals that she has been practicing yoga for three consecutive years. She testifies that yoga and pilates are the best exercises to help you lose extra kilos in a healthy way.

Bhumi Pednekar



Actress Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ has achieved her tough goal of fit-to-fat through a very tough process. She reveals that she was constantly doing running, using machines for workouts, and swimming to stay fit. Along with this, dancing was also taken as an exercise. She also said that a balanced diet can help you lose extra pounds.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt enters Bollywood’s glamor world with the film ‘Student of the Year’. Alia says that regular exercise and a careful diet have helped her lose weight. Often giving up their favorite foods and sticking to a healthy nutrition and exercise routine. Weight loss will be followed by fatigue and constant tiredness. But still, Alia did not stop her diet. She is still exercising and following a regular diet.