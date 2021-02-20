Government imposes 24-hour curfew to prevent spread of Covid-19

Maharashtra government has imposed a 24-hour curfew in in 10 villages of temple town Pandharpur. The decision was taken to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The curfew will be from midnight of 22nd till the midnight of 23rd February. The decision has been taken in view of the Magh Yatra in Pandharpur.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported more than 6,281 new coronavirus infections. As many as 40 deaths were reported from across the state taking the total death toll to 51,753. The state had recorded over 6,000 cases after a gap of three months on Friday.

The case tally stands at 20,93,913 in Maharashtra, including 19,92,530 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases stands at 48,439.