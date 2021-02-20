Yogi Adityanath will arrive in Kerala tomorrow….

Kasaragod: The Vijay Yatra led by BJP state president K Surendran will begin tomorrow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Vijay Yatra at 3 pm. K Surendran, who will arrive in the district today, will meet prominent personalities.

K. Surendran is organizing a state-wide march from Kasaragod under the slogan of corruption free, anti-appeasement and comprehensive development. All the preparations for the conference to be held at Kasargod Talipadappu Maidan tomorrow evening have been completed.

BJP national state leaders and NDA party leaders will attend the inaugural function. Activists congratulated the pilgrims and lit torches at 1000 centers in the district. The train will leave Kasaragod district and reach Kannur district on Monday morning.