COVID-19 Live updates: Coronavirus cases in 4000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 4070 people in Kerala today. Kozhikode 552, Ernakulam 514, Kottayam 440, Pathanamthitta 391, Thrissur 361, Malappuram 346, Kollam 334, Alappuzha 290, Thiruvananthapuram 266, Kannur 167, Palakkad 129, Kasaragod 100, Idukki 97, and Wayanad 83 were the worst affected districts. 57,241 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 7.11. A total of 1,10,30,136 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing.

Today, 68 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 3704 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 269 is not clear. There are currently 2,46,811 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,37,660 are under home/institutional quarantine and 9,151 in hospitals. A total of 966 people were admitted to the hospital today.