Kerala Government is not ready to pass a strong law against love jihad – Yogi Adityanath

Kasargod: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Kerala government has not been able to pass a strong law against love jihad as implemented by the Uttar Pradesh government. He was speaking after inaugurating the Vijaya yathra led by Kasargod BJP president K Surendran. In 2009, a Kerala court warned the government that there was jihad in Kerala. But no action or legislation has been taken to control it. But the law was enforced in Uttar Pradesh.

The court had said at the time that jihad was likely to turn a state like Kerala into an Islamic state. Yet the government did not take any action. For all these reasons, Kerala needs the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP not only guarantees prosperity but also guarantees security to every citizen. Within Kerala, the present government is playing with the sentiments of the people. Sabarimala women’s entry is an example of this. The government is rejecting public sentiment and trying to create anarchy through conflict. Yogi Adityanath also accused them of trying to bring anarchy in the state for their political interests.