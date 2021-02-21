Russian model’s naked photoshoot on the elephant triggers outrage

Russian social media influencer has sparked online outrage after she posed naked on top of an endangered Sumatran elephant. Alesya Kafelnikova, a Russian model, and actress, posted a video on Instagram of herself lying naked on top of an endangered Sumatran elephant. Alesya, 22, is also the daughter of former tennis player Yevgeny Kafelnikov.

Posing nude on a Sumatran elephant, Alesya shared a short video of her with the animal on her Instagram page on February 13, captioning it as “Natural vibes”. After criticism by animal lovers, the video has since been removed. Many animal groups including Save the Asian Elephants, also condemned her actions and described the post as ‘something else tragic’.