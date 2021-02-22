Arrivals from 10 countries to be denied entry into this gulf country

A gulf country is planning to deny entry for passengers from 10 countries. Oman is planning to impose a entry ban for passengers from 10 countries. The Supreme Committee in Oman has announced this decision. The decision to ban arrivals from these 10 countries will come into effect at midnight on Thursday, and will last for a span of 15 days.

As per the decision passengers coming from Lebanon, Sudan, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Guinea, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Ethiopia will be not allowed to enter the country. The list also includes people who have passed through these countries, or transited through them in the 14 days prior to their travel to Oman.