COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in Kerala see a fall today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 2212 people in the state today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 374, Alappuzha 266, Ernakulam 246, Malappuram 229, Thiruvananthapuram 199, Kollam 154, Kottayam 145, Thrissur 141, Kannur 114, Pathanamthitta 97, Kasargod 86, Palakkad 68, Wayanad 52 and Idukki 41.

Covid-19 was confirmed for 2 people from the UK within the last 24 hours. Corona has so far confirmed 88 people from the UK recently. Of these, 72 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

38,103 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 5.81. Routine sample, Sentinel sample, CBNAT, TRUNAT, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,10,68,239 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.