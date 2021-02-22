Gulf country issues new advisory

Ministry of Health in Oman has issued a new advisory. The Ministry has urged to all citizen and residents to avoid unnecessary travels. The Ministry has also urged to follow all the Covid-19 safety guidelines issued in the country.

Oman has earlier introduced mandatory quarantine for all people coming to the country. At present all arrivals into the country at all ports of entry – either by land, sea, or air – are required to undergo mandatory quarantine. All the borders of Oman are closed as per government decision.

“All arrivals to the Sultanate, through the country’s land, air or sea borders are subject to mandatory institutional quarantine at their own expense,” said a government advisory.