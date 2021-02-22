This Indian state is preparing to build the largest airport in Asia…. Know more!!!

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to build the largest airport in Asia. The first phase of the airport, is expected to be completed by 2023. For this, the UP government has set aside Rs 2,000 crore in the budget presented today. The total cost is expected to be Rs 4,588 crore.

The airport is designed to accommodate up to six flights at a time. The airport is being set up on an area of ??1,334 hectares. An amount of `200 crore has been set apart in the budget for beautification of temple cities of Ayodhya and Varanasi.