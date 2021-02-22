UAE ministry closes its customer service centres

The Ministry of Economy in UAE has closed its all customer service centres . The customer service centres were closed as the part of ministry’s digitization of services.

“The Ministry of Economy announces the closure of all customer happiness centres in line with the directives of the wise leadership in digitizing government services and achieving efficiency. The Ministry is at the forefront of the federal entities that contribute to achieving this vision by providing digital channels that enable the public to obtain services with ease and convenience,” said a statement issued by the ministry.

Customers who wish to contact the Ministry of Economy for any enquiries can do so through its call centre (8001222) or email them on [email protected]