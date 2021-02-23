Controversial Save the Date photo shoot on CM’s helicopter

Raipur: A controversy erupted after the Save the Date photo shoot on a Chhattisgarh Chief Minister’s helicopter came to light. The shooting took place on the 20th of last month but the photos of it were circulated only last day. The photoshoot took place on the AW109 Power Elite, a state government helicopter. The pre-wedding photoshoot was done in a helicopter for a friend of Yogeshwar Sai, a driver in the Civil Aviation Department.

Yogeshwar Sai was suspended for violating the safety norms of the state hangar and shunted to the directorate of aviation Nava Raipur. The Aviation Department has announced an investigation into the incident. “The pre-wedding shoot of the couple took place on January 20. A driver of the state aviation department took the couple inside the hangar and told the guard that they have got permission. Since the guard knew the driver, he did not object and the photographs were taken,” said Raipur Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav.