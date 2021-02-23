India gives USD 100 million LoC to Mauritius; signs landmark agreement

As part of procurement of defence equipment, India extended a USD 100 million Line of Credit to Mauritius. The two also signed a landmark Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement. The action comes after the talks held between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Jaishankar, who arrived in India’s strategically key maritime neighbour from the Maldives reviewed India’s comprehensive and important bilateral relationship with Mauritius. “Our discussions, I believe, were very productive and forward looking, and we really reviewed all aspects of the relationship as well as status of implementation of various projects,” Jaishankar said.

He further added that a special USD 100 million defence Line of Credit has been signed. This is expected to help procuring defence assets from India as per the needs. He also said that the Security of Mauritius is the security of India. Mauritius is one of India’s key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a special place in the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

The two sides also signed a significant agreement that will provide a Dornier aircraft and an Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv on lease to Mauritius on gratis basis for two years. Jaishankar also conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Prime Minister Jugnauth.