Indian boy receives a letter of thanks from Prime Minister for stencil portrait

Dubai: Saran Sasikumar, a ninth-grade student in Dubai, was delighted to receive a ‘heartfelt’ letter of thanks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the stencil portrait. Saran, a 14-year-old resident of the UAE, painted a portrait of Modi on January 26 to mark Republic Day. The six-layer stencil portrait was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who visited the UAE in January. Saran tweeted a letter from the Prime Minister thanking him for the picture.

In the letter, Modi said: “Art is an effective medium to express our innermost thoughts and emotions and connect our imagination to creativity. The portrait drawn by you reflects your undying commitment and dedication to painting, as well as your love and affection for the nation.”

“I am sure that you will take your artistic skills to higher levels of excellence in the years to come. May you continue to draw many more beautiful portraits and at the same time, excel in the academic sphere. Best wishes for a bright and successful future.” A scanned version of the letter, bearing Modi’s signature is available on Twitter, posted on Sasikumar’s account.