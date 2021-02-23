Indian Embassy in a gulf country issues new advisory

An Indian Embassy in a gulf country has issued new advisory for all Indian citizen travelling to the country. The Indian Embassy in Oman has issued the new travel advisory. The Indian Embassy has informed that all children travelling to India from Oman must take a PCR test before boarding flights.

“There are no exemptions to this rule. Per the available information, children will also have to take the RT PCR test. This has been in effect from 22 February,” said a senior official.

Passengers can take their PCR tests 72 hours before boarding their flight, in which case they must upload their results along with a self-declaration form to the portal www.newdelhiairport.in. People with a negative PCR test will only be allowed to enter the country.