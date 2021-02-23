Union government allows Pakistan prime Minister’s flight to use Indian airspace

The Indian government has allowed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aircraft to use the Indian airspace. The union government has granted permission to use the airspace for Imran Khan’s upcoming travel to Sri Lanka.

Imran Khan will be travelling to Sri Lanka on his maiden visit on February 23.

Usually, countries allow VVIP flights to use their airspace. But in 2019, Pakistan had denied opening its airspace for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flights to the US and Saudi Arabia . India took up the denial of permission to VVIP flight with an International Civil Aviation Organisation.