Country extends restrictions on arrival from UK, Brazil, South Africa

Spanish government has extended the ban on arrival from three countries. Spanish government has extended the ban on arrivals from Britain, Brazil and South Africa until March 16. Spain has imposed a ban on arrival from England on December. The ban on arrivals from Brazil and South Africa came into effect on February 3.

As per the new announcement, only legal residents or nationals of Spain and the neighbouring micro-state of Andorra are currently allowed in on flights from these countries. Spain also imposed an obligatory 10-day quarantine period on those arriving from South Africa or Brazil – or seven days in the case of those able to show a negative test.