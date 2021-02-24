Forex Market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had opened higher against the US dollar in the forex market. The positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened higher by 9 paise at 72.37 against US dollar. The Indian rupee settled at 72.46 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Also Read: Gold prices remain firm

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.54 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 10% in the February series.