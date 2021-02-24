Railway to restart unreserved train journey from June. Know more

Thiruvananthapuram: Unreserved travel on trains is likely to be allowed from June. The decision not to issue the second sitting reservation for general coaches after May 31 is a prelude to this. Unreservations on the Southern Railway have been suspended for the past nine months. Complaints are coming in front of the railways that the reserved journey is making life more difficult for the daily commuters. Passenger trains and MEMU services do not start for the sole reason that reservation is allowed only.

However, there is a lack of uniformity in this regard in the country. Passenger and MEMU services on the Northern Railway run on express fares. No reservations here. Covid expansion is now being highlighted as the reason for not running passenger trains in Kerala. According to unofficial information, the passenger train is likely to start only if the test positivity is below five. The reservation is being halted in anticipation of a decline in Covid spread by June. Reserving and traveling can be a huge financial burden for everyday travelers.