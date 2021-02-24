The Central Election Commission will hold discussions with the Chief Election Commissioners of five states….

The final decision will be taken today on issues including the election date and the deployment of the Union Army. The meeting will also consider measures to strengthen the electoral arrangements in compliance with the Covid rules.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena had yesterday said that preparations for the Assembly elections in Kerala were progressing on a wartime basis. As part of this, Teeka Ram Meena told the media that the Covid vaccine will be provided to all the officers on duty.

Strict measures will be taken to prevent fraudulent voting. Action will also be taken against officials who assist political parties in elections. Teeka Ram Meena said that information about the criminal background of the candidates should be published in the media and that the Election Commission would seek an explanation as to why those with no criminal background could not be appointed.