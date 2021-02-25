Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down again

Gold prices once again slipped down in the Indian market. The price of gold continued its downfall for third day in a row. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures fell 0.2% to Rs.46,439 per 10 gram. Silver futures rose 0.56% to Rs.69,930 per kg.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs. 34,720 down by Rs. 280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is at Rs. 4340 lower by Rs. 35.

In the International market, the price of spot gold fell 0.4% to US dollar 1,797.35 an ounce. Among other precious metals, silver was steady at US dollar 27.97 an ounce. Platinum fell 1.1% to US dollar 1,254.63, while palladium eased 0.2% to US dollar2,430.