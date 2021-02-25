Gulf country extends closure of beaches and public parks

A gulf country has extended the closure of beaches and public parks in the country. Oman has announced this decision to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic. This was announced by Dr. Ahmed Al Saeedi, the Minister of Health in Oman.

Also Read: 299 new recoveries reported in Oman

The Health Minister also said that the vaccination for people of age group of 60 years and over will begin next week. “There are several factors that determine the containment of the spread of the virus in the coming period, namely the extent to which society adheres to the procedures, the coverage of community vaccination, in addition to the mutation of the virus and new strains”, said Dr. Ahmed Al Saeedi.