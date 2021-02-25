India and Pakistan to cease cross border firing… Read more!!!

India and Pakistan said in a joint statement that they had agreed to ceasefire along the disputed border in Kashmir. The joint statement was issued in New Delhi and Islamabad.

“Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021,” the joint statement said. “In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence.

General Naravane said, “We always want peace and tranquility in our border areas, whether it be the western front or the northern front and the Line of Actual Control. Or whether it is on the Indo-Myanmar border, we are always looking for peace and tranquility and our role is to ensure that so as the rest of the nation can develop”.

“But having said all that, there is definitely a great improvement in the internal security situation in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. When I say that, I don’t say that just based on the emotion but on various parameters you can judge the figures,” he said.