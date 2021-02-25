India Vs England 3rd Test: India hits back at England

In cricket, the hosts India is hitting back at the England on the second day of third test match, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. England has lost 5 wickets in the second innings. England have lost the wickets of Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Dom Sibley. Axar Patel has picked 4 wickets .

Earlier, England were all out for 112 in their first innings on yesterday. Axar Patel took 6 wickets and Ashwin bagged 3, whereas Ishant Sharma took one. India scored 145 runs in their first innings and took a lead of 33 runs.

The four-match Test series between India and England is currently levelled at 1-1 after India won the 2nd Test at Chennai by 317 runs.

Score Card: England: 112/10 in 48.4 overs (Zak Crawley 53, Joe Root 17; Axar Patel 6/38, R Ashwin 3/6), 61/5 in 21 overs

India: 145/10 in 53.2 (Rohit Sharma 66, Virat Kohli 27, R. Ashwin 17, Joe Root 5/8, Jack Leach 4/54)