India Vs England 3rd Test: Team India creates history

In cricket, the ‘Team India’ has wrote a new history by defeating the England in the second day of 3rd test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India defeated England by 10 wickets. Ashwin has become the fastest Indian bowler to pick 400 wickets.

Earlier, England were bundled for 81 runs in their second innings this evening. This is the lowest ever Test score of England against India. Local Boy Axar Patel claimed five wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin bagged four and Washington Sundar got one. Axar Patel took the wickets of Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Sibley, Joe Root and Ben Foakes. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jofra Archer and Jack Leach. Washington Sundar took the wicket of James Anderson.

India scored 145 runs in their first innings and took a lead of 33 runs on today afternoon . Joe Root claimed five wickets while Jack Leach bagged four and Jofra Archer got one. Earlier, England were all out for 112 in their first innings on yesterday.

The four-match Test series between India and England is currently levelled at 2-1

Score Card: England: 112/10 in 48.4 overs (Zak Crawley 53, Joe Root 17; Axar Patel 6/38, R Ashwin 3/6), 81/10

India: 145/10 in 53.2 (Rohit Sharma 66, Virat Kohli 27, R. Ashwin 17, Joe Root 5/8, Jack Leach 4/54), 49