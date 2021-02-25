Politicians ruined the word ‘Neta’; UP Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath slams opposition

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his sorrow over the Opposition’s misconduct during the Governor’s address to the joint sitting of the state legislature. He said that their reaction does not augur well for democracy.

The Chief Minister said that before Independence, the term ‘Neta’ was used to denote respect but later, with the independence, the term turned into an offensive one. He appealed to the MLAs to maintain discipline in the Assembly. “If someone thinks that he/she will be praised for their unruly behaviour in the House, then I think they are mistaken” Adityanath said.

The Uttar Pradesh CM further said that people who are in-charge of the House proceedings are not taking the unruly behaviour of the elected representatives seriously. He also asserted that it is the duty of all to set an example with conduct.

“Such behaviour does not augur well for democracy. Nor will it do any good to any party. Their behaviour during the address of governor will not strengthen democracy. We have to shun bad practices and adopt good ones. But there are those who work contrary to this, leave good practices and adopt bad traditions and try to do more bad,”Adiyanath said.