Railway announces bi-weekly passenger train to Dhaka in Bangladesh from West Bengal

The Indian Railway has announced a bi-weekly passenger train to Dhaka in Bangladesh from West Bengal. The new Passenger train service will start from 26th of March on the occasion of Bangladesh’s Independence Day.

The train will be from New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka in Bangladesh. The train will leave New Jalpaiguri on every Thursday and Monday. In the return journey the train will leave Dhaka on Friday and Thursday.

The Haldibari-Chilahati train route was opened after a gap of 55 years for goods trains on 17th of December last year. The passenger train between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka will take the same route. Haldibari is on the India-Bangladesh border in the Cooch Behar district in West bengal. Chilahati is the first station on the other side of the border, located in the Nilphamari district in Bangladesh.