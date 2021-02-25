The Central Government strongly opposes same-sex marriage… Read more!!!

New Delhi: The Central government has strongly opposed same-sex marriage. The Delhi High Court has ruled that same-sex marriage is against the concept of family. The Central Government has made it clear that the marriage laws of the country accept only the unity of a man and a woman but that same-sex marriage is against it.

The affidavit was filed by the Central Government on a petition seeking permission for same-sex marriage in Hindu marriage. The case is set to return to court in April. The affidavit states that living with a partner of the same sex cannot be compared to the concept of an Indian family consisting of husband, wife and children.

Registering same-sex marriages violates current legal provisions. Same-sex marriage is not a fundamental right. Marriage laws in the country are sanctioned by religious law and later by laws enacted by Parliament. The affidavit also states that any interference in this regard would upset the balance of the country’s sensitive personal laws.