Coast Guard of India rescued 81 Rohingya on drifting boat, 8 dead, 1 missing

The Indian Coast Guard has rescued 81 Rohingya refugees including 23 children . The Coast Guard has found 81 survivors and eight dead on a boat crammed with Rohingya refugees adrift in the Andaman Sea. One refugee has gone missing. This was informed by the External Affairs Ministry.

The Rohingya refugees left Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh on February 11. The engine of the boat failed after four days. The United Nations refugee agency had raised the alarm earlier this week over the missing boat. India has sent Coast Guard to rescue the refugees.

The Indian government has made it clear that the refugees will not be allowed to enter the Indian territory. India is in discussion with Bangladesh about the safe return of the refugees.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled to Bangladesh after a deadly crackdown by security forces in Myanmar in 2017.