Fire breaks out at a farm in Oman

A fire has broke out at a farm in Oman. The fire has been reported from a farm in the wilayat of Salalah in Oman. No one was injured in the fire. The Civil Defence and Ambulance team from the Dhofar Governorate had extinguished the fire.

“Firefighting teams at the Civil Defense and Ambulance Department in Dhofar Governorate were able to extinguish a fire that broke out in a farm in the wilayat of Salalah, without any injuries”, said an online statement issued by the Public Authority For Civil Defence and Ambulance.