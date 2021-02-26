Gulf country extends closure of commercial activities

A gulf country has extended the closure of commercial activities. Oman has decided this. The decision was announced by the Supreme Committee in Oman. The Supreme Committee has announced that the closure of all commercial activities in the North Al Sharqiyah Governorate has been extended.

”The Supreme Committee decides to extend the closure of all commercial activities in the North Al Sharqiyah Governorate from 7 pm until 6 am until further notice. Fuel stations, health institutions, and private pharmacies are excluded from the aforementioned closure” said a statement issued by the Government Communication Center.

Also Read: 3498 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Earlier Oman has closed all public parks and beaches in the country. Also the Royal Oman Police has announced heavy fines for those who violate Covid-19 regulations.