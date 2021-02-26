“I fell in love with music that day” internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate opens up his mind

Maybe you are unfamiliar with the name Yashraj Mukhate. But most of us would have come across videos where he composes music out of what people said. Starting from the ‘Rasode mein kaun tha’ rap to the ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ tune, netizens have fallen for his amazing melodies.

It is his ardent love for music which made Mukhate such a wonderful composer. Since he became an internet sensation, everybody has been curious about his life. Mukhate began falling in love with music when he was just 3. “I was 3 when Baba got me a keyboard; I fell in love with music that day. I’d play it every chance I got. Even then, I knew I wanted to be a musician,” he said.

No one can all alone pursue their dream. For him, it was his parents who stood with him. They kept one condition and that was Mukhate should complete his education before chasing his passion. He juggled his studies with learning everything about music from YouTube videos.

He made music with old ‘dabbas’ and chocolate wrappers first. He posted song covers on YouTube. There began his rise as a star. He started getting noticed and worked on making jingles. He made raps too. And one fine day his rap went viral. He switched off the phone after posting the video. When he switched it on the next morning, he was bombarded with positive reactions. Textile minister Smriti Irani shared his video and director Anurag Kashyap congratulated him.

Mukhate hopes to compose more raps which make people smile. “Let’s see how life surprises me next, but abhi toh pawri shuru hui hai,” he said with his mischievous smile.