Armed gang kidnapped over 300 School girls in attack on boarding school

More than 300 school girls were abducted by a armed gang. The armed gang attacked a boarding school in Nigeria and abducted the girls. The incident took place in the town of Jangebe, Zamfara state in the northwestern part of the African country. The news of abduction has been confirmed by the police. Police informed that 317 girls were abducted.

In December last year, more than 300 boys were kidnapped by gunmen in Kankara in Katsina state in the country. They were later released after negotiations.

Earlier in last week 42 people, including 27 students were kidnapped in Kagara, in the neighbouring country Niger.