The tallest Maha Mritunjay temple in Asia is in India… Read more!!!

Guwahati: The tallest temple in Asia is being built in the village of Naugaon Purani Godam in the Barhampur region of Assam. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others were present at the dedication ceremony of the Maha Mritunjay Temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The huge temple is being built in the birthplace of the 15th century socio-cultural reformer Mohapur Srimanta Sankardev. Five hundred years ago, a neo-Vaishnava movement was started and Sankardev established Vaishnava monasteries all over the state. It was Srimanta Sankardev who spread the neo-Vaishnava movement throughout eastern India.

The 136 feet high Shiva lingam shaped temple is dedicated to Lord Maha Mrityunjay. About 250 clergymen had come to Assam for the dedication ceremony.