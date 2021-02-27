Why there is a day for NGO? Significance and theme

NGOs or Non-Governmental Organizations play a vital role in the progress of our country. They bring in social changes and thereby helps in the betterment of society.

NGOs facilitate development in every field. This will enable the downtrodden and the voiceless to be a part of the community. NGOs helps them lead a life of dignity and contribute to the growing world around them. World NGO Day is observed on February 27 of every year.

Why do we observe NGO day?

This very day commemorates the social workers who have done their best to serve different people in a society. The day is to honour their sincere dedication put in to make this world a better place.

History

The day was established by a Latvia-born UK-based social entrepreneur named Marcis Liors Skadmanis. It was officially recognized as this day by the Baltic Sea on April 17 2010. It was adopted in the forum’s Final Statement Resolution in 2012.

Significance

NGO’s make resources available to all. Right from Basic school education to medical facilities and basic sanitation and hygiene, these organizations make arrangements so that everyone gets equal access to all of these.

In present global scenario, it highlights the COVID-19 exposed inequalities, especially in the field of healthcare. The rich gets treated well but the poor is denied basic amenities. In such a context, the day is relevant more than ever.