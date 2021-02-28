Coronavirus vaccines to be capped at Rs. 250, says Union Health Ministry

The Union health ministry said that the coronavirus vaccines will be capped at ? 250 per shot at private hospitals and health centres. It added that vaccines will be free in all government hospitals and centres.

The government said it will give option for people to choose their coronavirus vaccination centres when the campaign expands Monday to cover those over 60 and those over 45 with illnesses. Those people can register through CoWIN 2.0 portal, the Aarogya Setu app, or walk into vaccination centres. States are to mobilise people.

It is reported that there are over 10,000 private hospitals in the country which are given the responsibility to hold the vaccination drive. As per the Health ministry data, India registered a single-day spike of over 16,000 COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row on Saturday, pushing the infection tally to 1,10,79,979, while the recoveries surged to 1,07,63,451.