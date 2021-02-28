‘ I’m proud of leaders like our Prime Minister’: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praises Modi

Senior Congress leader and former union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The veteran Congress leader who is a critic Congress leadership has said that he is proud of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I like a lot of things about many leaders. I’m from a village and am proud of that… I’m also proud that leaders like our Prime Minister, who used to sell tea, also come from villages. We may be rivals but I appreciate he doesn’t hide his true self,” said Ghulam Nabi Azad while addressing members of the Gujjar community at an event in Jammu.

“Those who do… are living in a bubble. A man should be proud (of who he is and where he comes from). I have travelled the world and stayed in 5-star hotels, in 7-star hotels… but when I sit with people from my village… there is a fragrance that makes it special,” he added.

Earlier while giving a farewell to Azad from Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister has gone emotional. Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke down several times during his 13-minute speech.