Journalist Jamal Khashoggi murder; UAE supports Saudi

The United Arab Emirates has extended its support to Saudi Arabia’s stance on the United States intelligence report about the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Expressed its confidence in and support for the Saudi judiciary rulings, which affirm the Kingdom’s commitment to implementing the law in a transparent and impartial manner, and holding all those involved in this case accountable,” the statement read.

The Ministry affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia. The UAE announced its solidarity to maintain stability and security in the region. The Ministry also expressed the UAE’s rejection of any attempts to exploit the case or interfere in Saudi internal affairs.